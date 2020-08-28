Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry revealed that she “struggled with finding out” that she was pregnant with baby No. 4, and as a result, thought about getting an abortion.

“I went to the abortion appointment and, I just decided I wasn’t going to go through with it and I could’t do it,” she told In Touch.

TAKING A LOOK AT THE BEST TEEN MOM ALUM CLAP BACKS TO HATERS

Ultimately, the 28-year-old said that her contentious relationship with ex Chris Lopez was a big factor in making her decision to keep the baby or not. “I just was thinking about how it was going to affect my kids and what that looked like,” she said. “You know, we went through so much when we had Lux and, you know, surrounding that whole pregnancy. And even up until now that it was like, how could I do this again?”

Lowry admitted she struggled with what to do, adding that she didn’t want to repeat any previous “mistakes” she had made in other relationships. The MTV star revealed that she “wanted more kids” and that it “was still something that mattered to me.” In the end, the mom of four decided she wanted a “full sibling for Lux” and realized she is “capable of raising another child on my own.”

TEEN MOM 2 TEN SEASONS LATER: BABIES, BREAKUPS AND BLOWOUTS, THE CAST THEN AND NOW

The Pothead Haircare founder admitted that she had an hour-long conversation with producers of the hit reality show to discuss how fans, especially young girls, would react to the controversial topic.

“I think that people are going to look at it as like, how could she get on national television and talk about potentially having an abortion?” she said. “When, really, it was more than that. For me, it’s not just, you know, get an abortion or don’t, there’s a lot that goes into the decision.”

However, Lowry admitted that she is “really afraid of how people are going to perceive it,” but she hopes to “help somebody” who may be going through something similar.

“Maybe they’ll look at my situation and have hope, and have an answer for themselves,” she added. “So that’s kind of why I tried to be as transparent as I could.”

THE OTHER TEEN MOMS! ’16 AND PREGNANT’ CAST MEMBERS WHO FELL OUT OF THE LIMELIGHT

It’s been a rocky road for the podcast host since giving birth to her fourth son on July 30. Lowry and her estranged ex Lopez share two children together — their newborn Creed and their 3-year-old son, Lux. Lowry also shares her oldest son, Isaac, 10, with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera, and 6-year-old son Lincoln, whom she shares with her ex Javi Marroquin.

In a recent Instagram Q&A, the blonde beauty revealed what being a single parent is really like. “I think I handle it the best way I know how. We all do the best we can,” she wrote on an adorable picture of newborn Creed sleeping. “There’s things a single parent goes through that nobody else understands. It’s a different kind of lonely.” However, Lowry ended with a hopeful message, writing, “But we push through.”

The post ‘Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Considered Abortion With Baby No. 4: ‘How Could I Do This Again?’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.