Racing the clock. Teen Mom 2 star Jade Cline planned to walk across the stage with daughter Khloie during her cosmetology school graduation, but her dreams may not come true thanks to her mother, Christy Smith. In an In Touch exclusive sneak peek of the Tuesday, September 22 episode, Jade is stressing out because her mom and Khloie were half an hour late to her beauty school grad ceremony.

“I told my friends and family to be here at 11 [a.m.]. People are starting to arrive,” Jade, 23, explained in her voiceover. Jade’s grandmother Lori and grandfather Chris arrived just before 11. “I’m about to walk soon, I’m going to walk with Khloie,” she told Lori about her plans to include her 3-year-old daughter in her milestone moment.

Jade told a friend her parents and boyfriend Sean Austin were also supposed to attend but they hadn’t arrived yet. By 11:35 a.m., her mother still had not arrived, which wasn’t a good sign since Christy was supposed to bring Khloie with her.

“Everyone’s running on bulls—t time,” Jade vented to her friends. She decided to give her mother a call to find out where she was, but she didn’t answer. She called Sean, but her call also went to voicemail.

That’s when Jade’s grandmother stepped in and called her daughter. “Where are you at?” Lori asked Christy. “We’re on our way,” Christy said. “OK, but where are you at exactly?” Lori asked. “We just left the house and I’ve been told what I’m gonna do all f—king day,” Christy said, sounding annoyed. “OK, OK, alright,” Lori said before hanging up.

Lori asked Jade how long it would take to get from her house to her school. “Like 10 or 15 minutes,” Jade responded. “But still, I’m pissed. How are you going to be late for my graduation? What the f—k? And I’m walking with my kid? Oh my God.”

Fans will have to wait until this week’s episode to find out if Christy makes it in time for Jade to walk in her graduation with her daughter.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

The post ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jade Cline’s Mom Christy Smith Almost Ruins Her Beauty School Graduation appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.