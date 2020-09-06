At odds. Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry took to social media to call out her ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez for cutting their oldest son Lux’s hair without her permission.

Kailyn, 28, took to her Instagram Story to share a “before” photo of Lux’s long hair, then followed up with an “after” photo that showed the 3-year-old’s haircut, which was done unevenly. In the “after” photo, the toddler’s luscious waves were gone and it seemed as if a considerable amount of his length was snipped.

“Parenting with a narcissist be like,” the MTV star captioned the “after” photo on Saturday, September 5. “Control tactic.”

The Pride Over Pity author then went on IG Live to share more details about the incident. “If you’ve ever sent your kid to a family member’s house, please tell me, and they cut your kid’s hair off behind your back,” Kail told fans in a clip reposted by the Teen Mom Shade Room.

“It’s just like, I’m just at a place where it’s like OK, you could f–k with me all you want. You can choke me, you can put your hands on me, you can burn my book on social media, you can cheat on me,” she added, hinting at her previous domestic violence and cheating allegations against Chris, which he previously denied. “Do whatever you want, right? But the second you do something to my child, I’m gonna come out of character because you’re using the child as a manipulation tool.”

After her comments, Chris also took to IG Live to respond to Kail’s claims. “And if you want to be real, I was basically telling the girl [to] keep doing it. If I [want] to cut my son’s hair, I’ll be real with y’all. I’ve been wanting to cut my son’s hair, so the fact that I cut off a little bit of his edges, she should be happy I didn’t f–king scalp his ass, alright? Let’s be [on] some real s–t,” Chris, 27, said in a clip reposted by the Teen Mom Shade Room.

“That’s my son, so if I decide to make a decision on my son or anybody, I can. I can. But some people should learn how to keep they mouth shut before I start running my mouth and it’s not gon’ turn out well if I start running my mouth about the s–t that they do that they fail to tell people. I got too much love to start engaging in this bullsh–t for people. But they’re really testing my patience,” the Delaware native added.

The exes, who have been together on and off for nearly five years, seem to not be on the same page when parenting their oldest son, whom they welcomed in August 2017. Kail has defended Lux’s long hair in the past, and has told fans that she would allow him to cut his hair if and when he wants to.

Kail and Chris’ social media spat comes just over one month after they welcomed their second child together, 1-mont-old son Romello Creed. On August 31, the “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost revealed she didn’t know when the last time she heard from Chris since she invited him to attend Romello Creed’s birth on July 30, and hinted that he is not an active parent in either Lux or Romello Creed’s lives. “It is EXHAUSTING to try to get someone to want to be involved,” she wrote.

