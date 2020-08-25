Feeling the baby blues! Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry admitted that being a single parent can be “lonely” sometimes after welcoming baby No. 4.

During a Q&A on her Instagram on Monday, August 24, a fan asked “how are you doing being a single parent? Do you ever get depressed?”

The loving mama responded, “I think I handle it the best way I know how. We all do the best we can,” she wrote on an adorable picture of newborn Creed sleeping. “There’s things a single parent goes through that nobody else understands. It’s a different kind of lonely.” Before ending it with a hopeful message of “but we push through.”

Things have not been easy for the 28-year-old reality star since giving birth to her fourth son on July 30. Her and her estranged ex, Chris Lopez, now share two children together, their newborn Creed and their 3-year-old son, Lux.

Lopez and Lowry have a rocky relationship, to say the least. In 2019, the Hustle and Heart author swore off dating after her relationship with Lopez ended.

“Things with [Chris] are horrible,” she told People at the time. “I don’t have any expectations whatsoever,” she said about any reconciliation with Lopez. “I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

The Teen Mom star got candid about her custody agreement with Lopez on July 11, 2020, during an Instagram Live and revealed that she has son Lux “99.9 percent of the time.”

She announced a few days later via Instagram that Lopez would not be welcome in the delivery room for the birth of baby Creed. “I’m not going to allow my followers to tell me what I should or shouldn’t do based on what you see on IG live or even what I say on the show,” she wrote.

While Lowry and Lopez’s relationship has always been on-and-off, the mother-of-four is hoping he will “step up” as a father after she changed her mind the morning of delivery and called Lopez. He remained there by her side while she gave birth, and Lowry even gave the newborn Chris’ last name.

“I know that there have been periods of time where I felt like he doesn’t deserve to have his last name passed down… I get so angry and I say a lot of things – that are true. Don’t get me wrong, they’re true. But then I still turn around and try to make other people happy and try not to argue,” she said on her podcast Coffee Convos on August 13.

“Nothing I do is going to change someone else’s behavior. However, I feel like this is another attempt of me giving him a chance to not argue about the last name… [To] try to be there.”

Lowry also has her oldest son, Isaac, 10, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Jo River, and 6-year-old son Lincoln who she shares with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

