London’s Leicester Square, a bustling area best known for its glitzy film premieres, was eerily quiet on Wednesday morning. Flashy billboards for Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” lit up the adjacent Odeon and Cineworld venues, but audience members were in short supply. Cineworld claimed one of the earliest London showings of the film with a 10 a.m. […]

The post ‘Tenet’ Audiences in U.K., France Embrace Thriller, Even in Quiet Early Screenings appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.