Refresh for updates: Warner Bros. long-awaited Christopher Nolan movie Tenet finally opened in the U.S., and together with its Canadian run, which began last weekend rang up $20.2M. Since movie theaters closed down nationwide due to the pandemic, in particular, the top 3 big circuits, Tenet has long been heralded as the comeback of theaters, the tentpole that will […]

The post ‘Tenet’ Finally Opens Stateside: Warner Bros. Movie Resuscitates Exhibition With $20M+ Over Labor Day Weekend, $150M WW To Date appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.