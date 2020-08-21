‘Tenet’ Reviews: “Stunning Time Travel Thriller” Or “A Palindromic Dud”? It’s A Mixed Verdict

By Celebrity News Wire on August 21, 2020

Ahead of its international rollout from next Wednesday (August 26), the reviews are in for Christoper Nolan’s time travel thriller Tenet, and fair to say it’s a mixed bag of opinions. In the UK papers, The Telegraph’s Robbie Collin is firmly in the ‘yes’ camp, with his five-star write-up calling it a “time-bending action spectacular” […]

The post ‘Tenet’ Reviews: “Stunning Time Travel Thriller” Or “A Palindromic Dud”? It’s A Mixed Verdict appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.

  • Comment
Full Story