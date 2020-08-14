Speed and star-power: Those are the two clear goals for the DC Fandome virtual event on Aug. 22, which released its full schedule Friday. Over 100 hours of content stretching across the film, TV and comic book properties from DC Entertainment will unfold over a 24-hour period on the Saturday event, including panels featuring the […]

The post ‘The Batman,’ ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Previews Part of Massive DC Fandome Schedule appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.