Director Matt Reeves revealed the first look of the logo at his upcoming film “The Batman” on Thursday, as well as a teaser poster to promote the upcoming panel for the DC Films production at the DC Fandom virtual presentation on Aug. 22. Reeves, along with stars Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, […]

The post ‘The Batman’: Director Matt Reeves Reveals First Look at Logo, Teaser Poster appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.