“The Batman” is finally out of the shadows. The first trailer for Robert Pattinson’s take on Batman released on Saturday during the DC FanDome, giving fans their first looks at the Caped Crusader, Catwoman, the Riddler, Commissioner Gordon and director Matt Reeves’ Gotham City. Reeves explained that the movie takes place in “Year two” of […]

The post ‘The Batman:’ Everything We Learned in the First Trailer appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.