No surprise here as many Hollywood productions are already underway in the UK, i.e. Sony’s Cinderella and Universal’s Jurassic World:Dominion (both which we first told you about), but Matt Reeves’ The Batman will return to filming in the UK at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Filming stopped in March due to the pandemic. Reportedly, sets began construction last month. The pic’s […]

The post ‘The Batman’: Robert Pattinson DC Movie Returning To Production In September appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.