‘The Challenge’ Baby Bumps: See the MTV Stars’ Pregnancy Pics

A new challenge! Camila Nakagawa, Cheyenne Floyd and more contestants from The Challenge have documented their pregnancy journeys over the years.

The Brazil native announced in February that she was pregnant with her first child. “No words,” she captioned her baby bump debut at the time.

Five months later, the MTV personality’s son, Kai, arrived. She gave Us Weekly an exclusive inside look at the infant’s nursery, gushing, “Baby Kai is absolutely in love with his nursery. Going through pregnancy and labor during [the coronavirus] pandemic had its challenges and having a special space for him to feel safe in was definitely a must. Even though I am no decorator, I just wanted to create a space that was gender-neutral to allow us to adapt it to his personality as the years go by while bringing in some nature vibes.”

Nakagawa added at the time that she couldn’t wait to go on “all the adventures” with her baby boy.

As for Floyd, the Teen Mom OG star welcomed her daughter, Ryder, in April 2017 — but the newborn’s dad, Cory Wharton, didn’t find out until six months later that he was the father.

The Los Angeles native shared their first family photo in December 2017, writing, “Cory is nothing short of an amazing father. We are so blessed to be raising Mooch as coparents together and I couldn’t have asked for a better father for my princess. Our daughter is the best of both of us.”

Wharton added with a post of his own: “I want to say thank you Cheyenne for being such an amazing mother. I look forward to coparenting with you and giving Ryder all the love in the world. I can’t wait to watch you grow up and be there for you every step of the way, love you Moochie!!!”

The Ex on the Beach alum went on to welcome daughter Mila with Taylor Selfridge in April 2020.

Keep scrolling to see more Challenge stars showing off their baby bumps over the years, from Amanda Garcia to Melissa Reeves.

