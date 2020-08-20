Netflix has set a premiere date for Season 4 of The Crown. The royal drama, starring Olivia Colman, will drop on the streaming service on November 15. Netflix announced the news with a 30-second clip from the new season, in which Colman’s Queen Elizabeth says: “Something as important as the monarchy simply cannot be allowed […]

