Glasgow-based Synchronicity Films, which has credits including ABC/BBC miniseries The Cry, is opening Melbourne-based offshoot Synchronicity Australia. Former BBC Drama Development Producer Ruth Underwood has been hired to head up the new outfit, which has locked its debut project as a TV adaptation of The Cry writer Helen FitzGerald’s upcoming noir thriller Ash Mountain. The […]

