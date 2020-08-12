‘The Daily Social Distancing Show With Trevor Noah’ Examines Kamala Confusion

By Celebrity News Wire on August 12, 2020

Kamala Harris is being hailed by some for the historic nomination of a black, Asian woman to a major party’s vice presidential slot. President Donald Trump had a slightly different take, noted Trevor Noah. The show ran clips of the President’s condemnations of Harris’s comments on Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his nomination process. […]

