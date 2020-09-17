The devil is in the details in “The Dark and the Wicked,” a horror film that teases out the evil presence descending on a grieving family on a Texas farm, with the same ambiguous, psychological heft of Henry James’ “The Turn of the Screw.” His evocation of a familiar, domestic world mysteriously sliding into chaos […]

The post ‘The Dark and the Wicked’ Review: Marin Ireland Unnerves in Diabolical Horror Movie appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.