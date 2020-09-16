Are you watching The Mandalorian on Disney + and/or Watchmen on HBO? Lots of Emmy voters are. These shows won five and four awards, respectively on Night 3 of the Creative Arts Emmys.

Both shows are in the running to win more awards at Sunday’s Emmy Awards broadcast on ABC. The Mandalorian is a contender for outstanding drama series; Watchmen, for outstanding limited series.

Other shows that were saluted on Night 3, albeit with just award each, include The Crown, Succession, Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale, all of which are also nominated for outstanding drama series; and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which is nominated for outstanding comedy series. Read the tea leaves as you will.

Here’s the complete list of winners from Night 3:

Outstanding Cinematography For a Limited Series or Movie – Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being” (HBO)

Outstanding Cinematography For a Multi-Camera Series – The Ranch, “It Ain’t My Fault” (Netflix)

Outstanding Cinematography For a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) – The Mandalorian, “Chapter 7: The Reckoning” (Disney +)

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling – Blackish, “Hair Day” ABC

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes – Watchmen (“It’s Summer and We’re Running Out Of Ice” (HBO)

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For a Comedy Series – One Day at a Time, “Boundaries” (POP TV)

Outstanding Period Costumes – The Crown, “Cri De Coeur” (Netflix)

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage” (Prime Video)

Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More) – The Handmaid’s Tale, “Household” (Hulu)

Outstanding Production Design For a Narrative Program (Half-Hour) – The Mandalorian “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney +)

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For a Series, Limited Series, Movie or Special – Star Trek: Picard, “Absolute Candor” (CBS All Access)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Drama Series – Succession, “This Is Not For Tears” (HBO)

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For a Limited Series or movie – Watchmen, “A God Walks in to Abar” (HBO)

Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour) – Stranger Things, “Chapter Eight: The Battle of Starcourt” (Netflix)

Outstanding Sound Editing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation – The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian” (Disney +)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation – The Mandalorian, “Chapter 2: The Child” (Disney +)

Outstanding Sound Mixing For a Limited Series or Movie – Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” HBO

Outstanding Special Visual Effects – The Mandalorian. “Chapter 2: The Child,” Disney +

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role – Vikings, “The Best Laid Plans” (History)

The post ‘The Mandalorian’ & ‘Watchmen’ Win Big on Night 3 of Creative Arts Emmys appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.