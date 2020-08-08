The Matrix co-director Lilly Wachowski is giving fans the red pill on what the film trilogy is really about – transformation and being transgender. “That was the original intention. But the world wasn’t quite ready,” says Lilly Wachowski, who revealed her status as transgender along with her sister and Matrix co-director Lana after the films […]

