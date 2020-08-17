Cameras have rolled again on The Matrix 4 after a five-month hiatus due the pandemic. Deadline first revealed back in March that production on the Warner Bros / Village Roadshow pic was pausing in German city Berlin due to the disruption. Filming is now back underway, with star Keanu Reeves making an appearance in a […]

