“The Maus” director Yayo Herrero is preparing a second feature, “Los Quinquis,” a standout at this year’s edition of Madrid’s ECAM film school Incubator program, which he will take to this year’s San Sebastian Festival to pitch in the Meet Them! section for projects. Apart from its inclusion at ECAM’s Incubator, the film took part […]

The post ‘The Maus’ Director Yayo Herrero Talks About His New Project, ’Los Quinquis’ appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.