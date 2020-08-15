‘The Owl House’ Features Disney’s First Bisexual Lead Character

Disney is taking more strides toward LGBTQ+ representation with the bisexual lead character of The Owl House. Series creator Dana Terrace spoke about her Disney Channel series on Twitter, confirming that lead character Luz Noceda is bisexual. Terrace, who is also bisexual, said she intended to reflect her own personal experiences in the animated series […]

