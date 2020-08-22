James Gunn, writer and director of “The Suicide Squad,” revealed an extended behind-the-scenes look at the movie, and almost the full cast of characters, during the DC FanDome virtual convention on Saturday. Several actors are reprising their roles from the 2016 “Suicide Squad” film, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, […]

The post ‘The Suicide Squad’ First Look, Full Cast Revealed by Director James Gunn at DC FanDome appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.