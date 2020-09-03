‘The Talk’ Co-Host Marie Osmond Quits After Only One Season

After only one season, ‘The Talk’ co-host Marie Osmond has had enough. She was initially invited to the show to replace Sara Gilbert in 2019.

Osmond said in a statement that she wants to spend more time with her husband, since all of their children are now out of the house.

“My husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids,” she explained.

The former co-host explained that she is not leaving the industry for good and will still be tackling other projects.

Osmond said: “One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing.”

A network spokesperson for CBS thanked Osmond for her time on the show.

“Marie is a consummate professional, and we thank her for sharing her personal experiences, insight, as well as incredible talents, with our audience. We will miss her humor, kindness and good nature, and wish her much success in her future endeavors,” the statement read.

Current co-hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, and Sheryl Underwood are expected to remain, but a replacement for Osmond has not yet been announced.

