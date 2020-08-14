EXCLUSIVE: The Talk executive producer and showrunner John Redmann, one of the CBS’ daytime talker’s original auspices, is leaving after 10 seasons. There is no immediate replacement. The Talk is currently on summer hiatus and plans to return to production for Season 11 in September. “2020 has been a year of reflection for all of […]

