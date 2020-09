“The Venture Bros.” has been canceled by Adult Swim after seven seasons, creator Christopher McCulloch announced on Twitter on Monday. McCulloch said he and the writers had been in the middle of writing season 8 when they received the news a few months ago that the show would not be returning to air. “Unfortunately, it’s […]

