‘The Venture Bros.’ Is Now Officially Canceled By Adult Swim, Says Creator Christopher McCulloch

By Celebrity News Wire on September 7, 2020

On Monday, Adult Swim stalwart The Venture Bros. officially came to an end. Series creator Christopher McCulloch took to Twitter — under his pseudonymous handle Jackson Publick — and confirmed the show’s long-rumored demise. “We got the highly disappointing news a few months ago,” wrote McCulloch, “while we were writing what would have been season […]

