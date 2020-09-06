A shy, introverted farmer’s wife in Schoharie County, New York, Abigail has stopped going to church since the death of her young daughter Nellie. “I no longer derive comfort from the thought of a better world to come,” she says, in one of the many narrated diary entries that give Mona Fastvold’s period drama its […]

The post ‘The World to Come’ Review: A Lyrical Exploration of Female Desire in 19th-Century America appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.