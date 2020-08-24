Roar Uthaug, the Norwegian filmmaker whose credits include the 2018 Alicia Vikander-starring Tomb Raider and hit disaster film The Wave, has been set to helm Troll, a Netflix original feature from the SF Studios-owned and Oslo-based Motion Blur. The Norwegian-language action-adventure pic is set deep inside the mountain of Dovre, where something gigantic awakens after […]

