You know something terrible is going to happen when the early moments of a film greets you with an obvious reference to “The Shining” — in the case of the time-and-memory-twisting psychological horror “Violation,” the bird’s-eye view of a lone car, creeping ahead on a narrow road through dense trees, accompanied by a screechy score. […]

The post ‘Violation’ Review: Disturbing Rape-Revenge Thriller Subverts Genre Trappings appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.