‘WAP’ Is All Too Real for Cardi B: ‘You Saw What Happened to Me’

Cardi B’s been holding nothing back in this weekend’s “WAP” chatter.

The rapper retweeted and offered entertaining commentary about her new track with Megan Thee Stallion throughout Saturday and Sunday, as famous peers like Christina Aguilera, Normani, Halsey, Halle Berry, Viola Davis and more joined in on the #WAP talk.

Things turned a little personal for Cardi when she responded to one fan quoting a certain lyric from “WAP.”

“‘WAP, make that pullout game weak!’ Is a cute flex and all until …” Twitter user @awkward_duck, posing for a selfie with a pregnant belly, wrote.

“you saw what happened to me,” Cardi, who welcomed baby Kulture with Offset in 2018, admitted with some crying emojis.

“Lol! This really put icing on the announcement, thanks @iamcardib – gonna go stream WAP 20 more times.” she wrote back.

See the “WAP”-inspired pregnancy reveal and Cardi’s tweet below.

you saw what happened to me https://t.co/uMg6syorF8 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2020

