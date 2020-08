“Warrior Nun” is coming back for more demon fighting action. Netflix has renewed the series for a second season, and released a video of showrunner Simon Barry breaking the news to main cast members Alba Baptista, Toya Turner, Lorena Andrea, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Olivia Delcan. News of the renewal comes about a month and a […]

