“Watchmen” took home more Emmys than any other show of 2020, with HBO scoring the most wins of any network or streaming service. “Watchmen” picked up 11 Emmys in total, including wins on Sunday night for best limited series and best actress in a limited series for series star Regina King. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II also […]

The post ‘Watchmen’ Leads Emmys Winners; HBO Tops Networks and Streaming appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.