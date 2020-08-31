‘Wicked,’ ‘Pippin’ Creator Stephen Schwartz Getting Documentary Treatment (EXCLUSIVE)

By Celebrity News Wire on August 31, 2020

Stephen Schwartz, the musical maestro behind such iconic shows as “Pippin” and “Wicked,” will be the subject of a new documentary from John Scheinfeld. Entitled “Defying Gravity: From Godspell to Wicked, A Musical Journey,” the film will commence production in 2021 and will track the highs and lows of Schwartz’s remarkable career. Scheinfeld is no […]

