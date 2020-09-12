A decade ago, Tomm Moore startled the world by landing an Oscar nomination for “The Secret of Kells,” an independent animated feature that wowed those who saw it with its distinctive look (extrapolated from illuminated manuscripts) and near-phosphorescent palette (leaves so green they practically glow in the dark). At the time, outsider animation hardly stood […]

The post ‘Wolfwalkers’ Review: What Big Eyes You’ll Have Watching Tomm Moore’s Revisionist Fairy Tale appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.