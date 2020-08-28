‘X-Files’ Animated Comedy Series in Development at Fox

An animated “X-Files” comedy series is in the works at Fox, Variety has confirmed. The project is currently titled “The X-Files: Albuquerque.” It has received a script and presentation commitment at the broadcaster. The show would revolve around an office full of misfit agents who investigate X-Files cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder […]

