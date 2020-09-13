Heartbreaking. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Angela Deem got the devastating news that her elderly and sick mother, Glenda Faye Standridge, was hospitalized in the United States just hours after tying the knot with husband Michael Ilesanmi in Nigeria.

After the newlyweds left a local bar to go back to their apartment to enjoy their wedding night, a message from producers appeared on the screen that read: “A few hours later, Angela received a phone call from her daughter, Skyla.”

“All I can understand [from] what she’s saying is Grandma, my mom, is unresponsive and an ambulance is there. So, I won’t know no more until Skyla calls me and at this point, I can’t get a hold of her, so,” Angela, 54, said as she got emotional in a selfie video. “I don’t know. I don’t know.”

The next message on the screen read: “An hour later, Skyla updated Angela that her mother is at the hospital in the ICU.”

“It’s driving me crazy, I wish I could leave tonight but I can’t,” Angela, who was clearly beside herself, said. “And it’s upsetting to me that I can’t go,” she continued, breaking down in tears. “So, I’m trying to get a plane to get to the states because we don’t know the condition of my mother and all I know is she can not be there when I get back,” she added.

Earlier in the season, Angela admitted she was torn about traveling to Michael’s native country to get married because she didn’t want to leave her mother in her home state of Georgia. But Glenda gave Angela her blessing to go marry Michael, 31, insisting that she would be OK under the care of her granddaughter until Angela returned.

Even though the Sunday, September 13 episode ended on a cliffhanger, it seems like Angela was able to make it back to the United States before her mother’s passing. In January, photos from Angela and Michael’s wedding ceremony in Nigeria leaked online, which meant they must have tied the knot sometime that month or prior.

Unfortunately, Angela announced her mother’s death via social media in February. “Mrs. Glenda Faye Standridge, age 77, died Saturday, February 8, 2020, at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida,” the obituary read. “Survivors include her daughter Angela Deem and son-in-law, Michael Ilesanmi of Hazelhurst.”

