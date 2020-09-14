He certainly made a lasting impression! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth Potthast’s brother, Charlie Potthast, continues to stir the pot on the TLC spinoff. Charlie has never been afraid to share what he really thinks of Elizabeth (a.k.a. Libby)’s husband, Andrei Castravet, and he even took it a step further by putting Andrei on blast during a speech at their Moldavian wedding ceremony. Learn more about Charlie and his loved ones, below.

Does Charlie Have Social Media?

Yes! Elizabeth’s brother has an Instagram page which he often updates with photos of his brood as well as behind-the-scenes moments. “Arriving in Moldova. Flight sucked and luggage got lost,” he captioned one post-filming snap.

Charlie and Elizabeth’s father, Chuck Potthast, also has an IG account of his own.

Is Charlie Married?

He is happily married to Megan Potthast and they share four children together. In July, he shared a portrait from an intimate date night with his spouse and gushed over his leading lady. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife and great mom @megpotthast. Love you,” the TV newcomer wrote after their celebration. Megan also appears to be quite close with her sister-in-law Elizabeth.

How Does He Feel About His Portrayal on Reality TV?

In recent episodes, Charlie and his brother-in-law nearly got into a physical fight after an argument escalated before and during Andrei’s nuptials. However, it seems the animosity on the previously-filmed series is behind them, considering Charlie and his relatives — including Andrei — reunited in August.

“I might come off as an ass on the show but I love my family. All families have drama and nobody is perfect,” he wrote, shutting down haters.

Are Andrei and Elizabeth Still Together After the Drama With Charlie?

The season 5 couple are still going strong even after the wild drama that unfolded on the September 13 episode. As viewers saw, Charlie didn’t hold back in the least during his wedding speech.

“Get your s–t together. Don’t come to America and try to um, live off my dad. Don’t ask my dad for s–t, OK?” he said to Andrei after grabbing the microphone.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

The post ’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth’s Brother Charlie Has a Family of His Own: Get to Know the TLC Alum appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.