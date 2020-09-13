No brotherly love? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Andrei Castravet was slammed at his own wedding in Moldova by wife Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast‘s brother, Charlie Potthast.

After tons of tension and fights, Libby and Andrei’s second wedding day finally arrived. Libby, 29, got ready for her nuptials with sister Jennifer “Jenn” Davis (née Potthast) at her family’s rental while Andrei, 33, got ready at a nearby hotel with brother Radu Castravet and best friend Marcel. Things were still rocky between the couple after Libby learned Andrei was keeping a secret about his past and the reason he was “forced” to leave the Moldova police force, but they put their issues aside to enjoy their second wedding day.

Andrei and Libby’s families met at a local Moldovan church for the couple’s traditional wedding ceremony. After they said “I do” for a second time, their family and friends gathered at a nearby party venue for the reception and that’s when things started to go south.

“Andrei and Libby’s wedding is so over the top,” Jenn said in confessional. “The way that they were describing this reception was that it was going to kind of be low-key and everything, and then we walk in and it’s like, ‘Oh, like this is where the f-k all the money has gone my dad has given them. I feel like Andrei is trying to impress everyone here back in Moldova like, ‘Look what I have now, look what I have.’ And it’s like, ‘You don’t, We do. Our family does. But you don’t.’”

Jenn wasn’t the only one with a sour attitude at Libby’s wedding. As the night went on, it became clear to Libby that her brother Charlie had been drinking. At one point, she asked if he had eaten, and he hadn’t because he refused to eat the traditional Moldovan catering. She urged him to not drink “that much,” but the drinks kept flowing.

As guests sat down for the main course, they were treated to a traditional Moldovan wedding ceremony where the married couple breaks bread to see who will be in charge of the household. Libby’s family discussed the differences in a traditional Moldovan wedding from a traditional American wedding, which is when Charlie made a salty comment.

“He can be royalty in Moldova, but he’s a f–king bitch ass in America. The king of the Moldova, not s–t in America,” Charlie said. His dad, Charles “Chuck” Potthast, told him to “chill.”

In his confessional, Charlie slurred his words and explained why he was feeling some type of way at his sister’s wedding. “I think the wedding is expensive and it’s like, my dad has like seven kids, so it’s like, ‘Did you do this for every other kid?’ No, you didn’t. So why are you doing this for him?” the Tampa, Florida native asked.

After dinner, it came time for family members to make their speeches. During Chuck’s speech, he thanked Andrei’s friends and family for welcoming his family to Moldova and told Andrei he was part of the Potthast family now. “We love you,” Chuck said, then Charlie tried to take the microphone away from his dad. Andrei tried to tell someone to take the microphone away from Charlie, but it was too late.

“I just want to say, he needs to stop paying for y’all bulls–t,” Charlie said, pointing at his dad. “Get your s–t together. Don’t come to America and try to um, live off my dad. Don’t ask my dad for s–t, OK? Come to America and earn you s–t OK?” Andrei turned to Libby and said, “I’m going to f–k up your brother now at my wedding.”

After the speeches were finished, the DJ opened up the dance floor for guests and Charlie started to dance. Andrei stepped down from the bridal party table and escorted Charlie outside and tried to take his drink from him. “Just relax,” Andrei told his brother-in-law. Once outside, Charlie taunted, “Are you trying to fight me in Moldova? Come on, dude.” Fans will have to wait until next week to find out if the brothers-in-law come to blows.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

