Big brood! 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast has a little family of her own with husband Andrei Castravet and daughter Eleanor, and she’s also got a close-knit immediate family as well. But Libby’s father and siblings don’t approve of Andrei, and the family drama reached a boiling point on season 5 of the hit TLC reality TV series. Keep scrolling below to find out more about Libby’s family.

Elizabeth’s husband, Andrei Castravet

Libby met Andrei while on vacation to Ireland, where the Moldova native was working as a bouncer. They fell in love and they documented their journey on several seasons of 90 Day Fiancé.

Elizabeth and Andrei’s daughter, Eleanor

Shortly after tying the knot, the couple learned they were expecting baby No. 1 together. They welcomed their baby girl in January 2019.

Elizabeth’s father, Charles “Chuck” Potthast

Libby is very close with her dad, which is why she’s often caught in the middle between Chuck and Andrei. Her father was immediately suspicious about the Moldova native‘s intentions for marrying his daughter and felt he was using her for a green card.

Elizabeth’s brother, Charles “Charlie” Potthast

While he hadn’t been featured much on previous seasons, Charlie made his debut on season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and definitely brought the drama. In one episode, Charlie almost came to blows with his brother-in-law while visiting Moldova for Libby and Andrei’s second wedding ceremony.

Elizabeth’s sister, Rebeckah “Becky” Potthast

Becky was one of the first members of Libby’s family to be vocal about her disapproval of Andrei. She felt he was too domineering and worried that her sister would have to play an antiquated role of a “submissive” wife in their marriage.

Elizabeth’s sister, Jennifer “Jen” Potthast

Jennifer was also very much against Libby’s relationship with Andrei from the start. Like Chuck and Becky, Jen felt Andrei was not a good match for her sister and thought he was only using Elizabeth to come to America to have a better life.

Elizabeth’s sister-in-law, Megan Potthast

Even though Megan is not a Potthast sister by blood, the ladies are extremely close with their sister-in-law. Megan is married to Charlie, and much like the rest of Libby’s family members, she does not approve of Andrei.

Elizabeth’s mother, Pamela Putnam

Elizabeth’s mom, Pamela, is divorced from her dad, Chuck. Pamela is remarried but seems to have an amicable relationship with her ex-husband and often attends family functions. Pamela and her second husband even attended Libby’s second wedding ceremony in Andrei’s native country of Moldova.

Elizabeth’s additional brothers

Libby has two more brothers, according to dad Chuck’s Instagram. But they both refrained from participating in the show and they keep a low profile on social media.

