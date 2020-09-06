Moving on, literally! 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jihoon Lee shared a major life update amid his social media drama with estranged wife Deavan Clegg following the former couple’s split.

“Moving day,” Jihoon, 29, captioned a series of three photos on Instagram. In one shot, movers could be seen standing next to a moving truck. In the following two photos, he showed off the elevator moving truck, which is a popular way to move belongings into a high-rise apartment building in South Korea. The truck comes with a ladder-lift that transports objects to the apartment’s window.

Jihoon seemed to be ready to move forward amid drama with Deavan, 23. Fans speculated the couple was headed for a split when they realized the Utah native had returned to America after moving to Jihoon’s native country of South Korea to start a life with him, her daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship, and the former couple’s son, Taeyang. After breakup rumors started swirling, Deavan’s mom, Elicia Clegg, told fans that Deavan was just visiting family and had gotten “stuck” in America amid the coronavirus pandemic. On August 20, Deavan confirmed she had “moved back” to the United States.

Two days later, Jihoon took to Instagram Live to confirm he and Deavan split. In a separate Instagram Live, he seemingly hinted rumors claiming Deavan already had a new boyfriend were true. On August 24, a source confirmed to In Touch that the brunette beauty was in a new relationship with an L.A.-based aspiring actor Topher Park.

Deavan came under fire on September 3 after she shared a photo of Topher and her 17-month-old son wearing matching outfits. “I’m just going to say something … I’m blocked on social media, my number is blocked. I’ve reached out, sent photos of my son with no replies. I’ve tried and offered to come to Korea,” the TLC personality wrote in a since-deleted Instagram caption in response to backlash. “I’m sick of being blamed when I’m the one trying to coparent.”

Shortly after Deavan’s post, Jihoon defended himself. “I don’t want to get involved in their lives. So I blocked them all. So extreme. But that’s how I organize my mind-set,” he explained in an Instagram caption of a photo of Taeyang. “I will never forget my son and love him forever. Every time I try to be comfortable, I keep seeing things. I want to be comfortable now.”

