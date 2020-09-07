Pot, meet kettle? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Elizabeth “Libby” Potthast‘s family members are hellbent on figuring out if her husband, Andrei Castravet, is hiding secrets about a possible criminal history in his past. Turns out, the Potthast family has several skeletons of their own in their closets. Libby’s dad, Chuck Potthast, Libby’s brother Charlie Potthast, and Libby’s sisters Rebekah “Becky” Lichtwerch (née Potthast) and Jennifer “Jenn” Davis (née Potthast) all have had past run-ins with the law. Keep scrolling below for details about the Potthast family member’s previous arrests.

Charlie Potthast

Libby’s brother Charlie is one of her family members who seem to be most against Andrei. The brothers-in-law nearly came to blows during a season 5 episode after Charlie pressed Andrei’s childhood friends for details about Andrei’s life in Moldova before he moved to Ireland, which is where he was living before he met Libby.

But Charlie has several incidents on his record. In May 2005, Charlie was arrested on a DUI charge. He pleaded not guilty at a court hearing in August of that year, and the charge was reduced to reckless driving in April 2006. He was sentenced to one-year probation and ordered to attend DUI school. In February 2007, he completed his terms of probation and the case was closed.

That wasn’t Charlie’s only arrest. In December 2006, he was arrested for one count of third-degree felony of possession of cocaine, two counts of first-degree misdemeanor of possession of drug paraphernalia. He initially pleaded not guilty, but withdrew it in July 2007 and entered a best interest plea. He was sentenced to probation and the case was closed in 2008.

Charles “Chuck” Potthast

Libby’s dad also is not a fan of Andrei and felt his son-in-law had several “red flags” in his past. But Chuck also has some red flags of his own. He was arrested in March 2009 for unpaid child support. He faced a contempt of court charge and was ordered to pay a lump sum of $17,564. He was released on bond shortly after.

Jennifer “Jenn” Potthast

In 2005, she was arrested for driving a vehicle with registration that was expired for more than six months. She pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine. The case is closed.

Rebekah “Becky” Potthast

In 2008, she was charged with driving at an unlawful speed on the interstate. She pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a fine. The case is closed.

