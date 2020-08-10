The clock is ticking. Yazan gave his long-distance love, Brittany, “three days” to convert to Islam on the Monday, August 10, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, following her tense and stressful arrival to Jordan.

The TLC newcomer, 24, told her to meet the deadline to show how committed she is to their relationship, despite getting advice from his own uncle to not “force” his religion on Brittany, 26, because it’s against their beliefs to do so.

There’s been pressure coming from both of Yazan’s parents for the couple to get married, but that would involve her converting and changing her lifestyle to appease them. Furthermore, the aspiring musician has been pushing back because she was still legally married to her estranged ex-husband.

Luckily, Yazan’s uncle said he would talk to Yazan’s parents about extending the timeline so she could make a concrete decision about her future.

While considering her options, Brittany showed him she was at least open to giving it a chance by wearing a hijab during a date. They stopped by one of the local mosques so Yazan could show Brittany more about Islam.

“I realize that there are some things I need to learn about the culture to make this relationship work,” she said in her confessional. “I wanted to show up wearing a hijab because I want him to know that I’m taking it seriously and that I do respect him.”

It was an adjustment for the Palm Beach, Florida resident to go into the mosque, especially because they had to go in through separate entrances for men and women.

“I feel really awkward because I’m by myself going into this place I’ve never been before, surrounded by people that don’t even speak my language,” Brittany said in her confessional. “I don’t consider myself a religious person. I mean, I grew up Catholic, but today I just identify as spiritual. The thing I believe most in is fate and what you put out into the world you’ll receive it back and manifestation and positive affirmations. That’s really what I believe in,” she added.

When they returned to her apartment, Yazan showed her how to pray in the Muslim faith, which is done five times a day. She enjoyed the experience and kept an open mind, but wasn’t ready to make a permanent decision when he asked.

A few days later, Yazan wanted Brittany to see his parents again after their blowout fight in the July 9 episode, but she was worried about the same turmoil erupting yet again.

“Look at me, babe. If you want to [be married to] me, you must be Muslim,” he said while they were out grabbing dinner together. “What the f—k are you talking about right now? You should’ve said that when we first met, not now,” she clapped back, claiming he never brought it up.

“Not you,” Yazan clarified. “My wife [needs to be Muslim].”

Brittany convinced Yazan to give her some more time and she even made him pinky-promise to stick to his word.

“I really did move here with the intention of learning things, genuinely. I love him and I do want to try to learn his religion and culture,” she shared in her confessional. “But I still feel a little nervous because Yazan and I still need to deal with the situation with his parents and I don’t know if they’re ever going to be on board with our relationship.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

