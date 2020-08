New York rapper Mims (real name Shawn Maurice Mims) is best known for dropping the earworm single “This Is Why I’m Hot” in 2006 … but it wasn’t until the spring of 2007 that Mims became a household name after the rap jam caught fire and went on…

The post “This Is Why I’m Hot” Rapper Mims ‘Memba Him?! appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.