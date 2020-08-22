1 Day Only! This Cozy Barefoot Dreams Cardigan Is 50% Off at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oh. My. Flash sale! You may have just thought this was going to be any old Saturday, but the truth is, you’ll remember this day for a long time. In fact, you’ll remember it every single time you put on the super cozy cardigan you bought for 50% off — which will be often!

You heard it here first. The Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan is half off at Nordstrom today and today only. This is one of those deals you have to take advantage of immediately, not only so time doesn’t run out, but so your size doesn’t disappear before the day is even through. Barefoot Dreams is such a beloved brand that even celebs like Chrissy Teigen have publicly sung its praises, and this cardigan is one of the best finds on the whole site!

See it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan for 50% off at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale only lasts through August 22, 2020!

This CozyChic cardi is a top seller because it delivers you the best of both worlds. Its velvety, buttery-soft material is so comfortable, soothing and warm, but it’s not so warm that you’ll start overheating two minutes after you put it on. It’s lightweight, so you can layer it and wear it over multiple seasons. Another very important bonus? It’s wildly cute!

This is definitely the type of loungewear you wouldn’t even question wearing out into public. It has a sophisticated shawl collar, a removable sash to help cinch your waist and accentuate your figure, front pockets and a longline silhouette, making it great for wearing with leggings since it covers up your booty. Just add a pair of sleek boots!

See it!

Get the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan for 50% off at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale only lasts through August 22, 2020!

This long-sleeve cardigan just keeps delivering the good news with every detail. How about the fact that it’s machine washable and can be tumbled dry? A piece like this usually requires some expensive trips to the dry cleaner, or at the very least some tedious hand washing and line drying, so we’re jumping with joy over here right now!

When you tie this cardigan closed, it can basically act as your top, with just a simple cami underneath. You can use it to add on to an already chic outfit too. Wear it open over a wide leg jumpsuit or over a corset top and mini skirt combo. It’s going to go with pretty much everything in your wardrobe, ready to enhance any look at a moment’s notice. We also recommend pairing it with your PJs, of course, for some quality downtime spent at home. Most importantly, however, we recommend you buy it now — before you miss out!

See it!

Get theBarefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cardigan for 50% off at Nordstrom with free shipping! Sale only lasts through August 22, 2020!

Not your style? Shop more from Barefoot Dreams here, more cardigans here and everything else from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon legging dupes and pretty much anything about the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

The post 1 Day Only! This Cozy Barefoot Dreams Cardigan Is 50% Off at Nordstrom appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.