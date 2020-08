Locarno Film Festival’s decision this year to pull its traditional completed feature film sections — with its top Golden Leopard prizes — has thrust into the limelight its short film lineup, Pardi di Domani (Leopards of Tomorrow). This year’s contest certainly lives up to its name — with many filmmakers already delivering titles that feel […]

The post 10 Short Films Not to Miss at Locarno Film Festival appeared first on Celeb Nation - Entertainment Social Networking and News Website.