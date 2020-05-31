Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

10 Shows Like Justified That You Should Watch If You Like Justified

By Celebrity News Wire on May 31, 2020

JUSTIFIED: Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens. CR: Mark Seliger/ FX | Photo Credits: Mark Seliger/FX

If you miss Justified, FX's acclaimed neo-Western starring Timothy Olyphant as U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens and Walton Goggins as his quick-witted foe Boyd Crowder, you're definitely not alone. The FX series, which is one of the best dramas to come out of the last decade, ended years ago, and yet we

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story