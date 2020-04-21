Error message

Deprecated function: The each() function is deprecated. This message will be suppressed on further calls in _menu_load_objects() (line 579 of /mnt/target03/362662/www.americansuperstarmag.com/web/content/includes/menu.inc).

17 Groundbreaking Nature Documentaries You Should Watch This Earth Day

By Celebrity News Wire on April 21, 2020

Our Planet | Photo Credits: Netflix

Earth Day (April 22) is often overlooked by the masses, but it is more important than ever to honor its mission to celebrate our planet and support environmental protections, and it is not just because 2020 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Earth Day celebration. Humanity's harmful influence

...

Read More >


Other Links From TVGuide.com

  • Comment
Full Story