2020 BET Awards: How to Watch, Host, Nominations, and More Details

The list of nominees for the 2020 BET Awards are in, and Drake leads the pack with six nominations, including nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and double nominations for Best Collaboration and Viewer's Choice. Also heavily nominated are Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who
...
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Drake
- Beyoncé Knowles
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Roddy Ricch
- Nicki Minaj
- DaBaby
- H.E.R.
- Jhene Aiko
- Kehlani
- Lizzo
- Anderson .Paak
- Chris Brown
- Khalid
- The Weeknd
- Usher
- Chloe x Halle
- Migos
- DJ Khaled
- Nipsey Hussle
- John Legend
- Lil Baby
- Travis Scott
- Cardi B.
- Doja Cat
- Benny Boom
- Lil Nas X
- Kanye West
- Angela Bassett
- Cynthia Erivo
- Issa Rae
- Regina King
- Tracee Ellis Ross
- Zendaya Coleman
- Billy Porter
- Eddie Murphy
- Forest Whitaker
- Jamie Foxx
- Michael B. Jordan
- Omari Hardwick
- Alex Hibbert
- Asante Blackk
- Marsai Martin
- Miles Brown
- Storm Reid
- Bad Boys For Life
- Dolemite Is My Name
- Harriet
- Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
- Just Mercy
- Queen & Slim
- Amanda Seales
- Comment