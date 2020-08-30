2020 MTV VMAs: Watch CNCO’s Dazzling Live Debut of ‘Beso’

As the 2020 MTV VMAs came to a close, CNCO not only live-debuted its new track “Beso” but the Latin American boy band also performed at the show for its very first time. In 2019, the band played on the red carpet during the VMAs pre-show.

The members started the set while singing in — and on top of — parked cars at Brooklyn’s Skyline Drive-In, where Maluma had performed earlier in the night. Days ahead of the show, members Christopher Velez, Richard Camacho, Joel Pimentel, Erick Brian Colon and Joel Pimentel spoke with Billboard, with Camacho saying: “We grabbed the stage and made it ours and played around with the settings that they had.”

Watch the performance below.

