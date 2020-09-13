24kGoldn is in the mood for a chart battle.

The U.S. rapper’s “Mood” featuring Iann Dior is mounting an early challenge to Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” for the U.K. No. 1.

“Mood” is No. 2 on the Official Chart: First Look, which compiles download and streaming data from the first 48 hours of the chart week.

Just 700 chart sales separate the top two tracks early on, as “WAP” looks to snag a third straight week at the summit.

Meanwhile, Jason Derulo could bag his 15th Top 10 hit with “Take You Dancing,” which lifts 11-7. It’s the followup to “Savage Love (Laxed – Siren Beat)” with New Zealand producer Jawsh 685, which logged three weeks at No. 1 earlier in 2020.

Based on weekend activity, S1mba could have the week’s highest new entry with “Loose” featuring KSI. It’s at No. 9 on the First Look survey. The Zimbabwean-born British rapper already has a Top 10 to his name with the viral hit “Rover” featuring DTG, which reached No. 3 in May.

The Official U.K. Singles Chart is published late Friday local time.

